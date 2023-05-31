As long as I can remember, Craig Ernst, Lewisburg Market Street Barber, would sit outside his shop with a smoke, a good cup of coffee, and a thought-provoking book and welcome mature, male customers.
For me, it would always go like this, “You know Craig you are one of the few that I can count on to always be there.” Craig’s response “What do you want...can’t you see I’m f---in busy!” As we went inside, Craig’s love of history (and my allergies) would always touch me, same old chairs, same old dust, same old coffee cups, same old magazines, same old ashtray, same old radio, same old comb with three teeth, and same old yellowed paper sign outlining his services, taped crookedly on the mirror, with Craig’s writing “HAIR CUT $11.”
For the next 5 minutes, he would trim my hair into the fancy of even an older man, as he listened, advised, and cursed the craziness of my private disclosures. We always had a good laugh. At times, he too got serious to express his love for his wife, daughters, and grandchildren and pride in preparing them great meals, a talent mastered from his bygone chef days.
Sadly, Craig left this world on May 11, but he left his work in the hands of two amazing, dynamic ladies who rightly named his shop the “Good Times Barbershop,” Craig was truly a wonderful soul who gave many good times to us old-timers. Peace, my friend.
Ron Bonner,
Lewisburg