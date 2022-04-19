At approximately 2 p.m. on April 14, our AOL email account was hacked. The thief adjusted our AOL account by removing our contact list and all the email addresses that we have sent emails to over the years. The thief’s next step was to adjust our account so that all emails coming into our account would go straight to the trash folder.
This was done so we would not see the emails of anyone who respond and we would be unable to contact them by email. The thief then sent the following message at 2:10 p.m. to all the addresses he had stolen, including to some police departments with whom we have had email correspondence.
“How are you doing today? I hope this find you well,
I need a little favor from you and hope you are not too busy?”
Thanks.
Ron
Friends and family who know us immediately phoned to let us know we had been hacked. We immediately changed our password to stop the thief from using our email and then contacted AOL. Changing our password stopped the thief from using our email account, but did not stop the thief from continuing his effort. The responses he had received before our email password was changed allowed him to proceed with his scam. He then responded to those willing to help with a message from his address, requesting them to send a gift card as follows...
Good to hear from you.. I am sorry for bothering you with this, I need to get a Google play gift card for a friend’s daughter. She’s down with Cancer, It’s her birthday today but I can’t do this now and I tried purchasing online but unfortunately had no luck with that. Can you get it from any store around you? I’ll pay you back Kindly let me know if you can handle this.
Hopefully, no one sent a gift card as the thief requested.
Following up with the PA State Police and the PA Attorney General’s office, we learned having the thief’s gmail address was of little value because gmail addresses are randomly generated and are not available to law enforcement.
Just a word of caution to all.
Ron Snyder,
Sunbury