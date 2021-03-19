Twelve months of primarily staying inside/A full year of being socially isolated. Not because of a desire to hide/But because COVID has not been abated. Turns out such sanctuary, once it is tried/Has for many been a chance to reevaluate.
Still, the quarantine certainly affects us all/And hunkering down carries its own dramas/As face-to-face contact has straggled to a crawl. Homeschooling a challenge for papas and mamas/When not working to stay safe in the midst of the squall. But there is one tiny bright spot … a wardrobe of pajamas.
In the past, getting dressed was a considered display/Grooming and styling to look one’s best. Life in the time of COVID means a whole new way/To ponder how to deal with life from the nest. Turns out one can wear a pair of suitable PJs/That will meet any stay-at-home apparel test.
Pajamas while shopping online for food/Zooming with friends for a virtual repast/Telehealthing with doctors for aches and mood. Doing everything logically, safely and fast/Can be done wearing PJs without being rude/Plus, sitting at home you do not need a mask.
So ‘retiring’ early and being high risk/The past year in pajamas has become the norm. Patterns and shades both subtle and brisk/Provide pleasing ways to weather the storm. Despite concern for Covid turns and twists/There’s calm in an adaptable PJ uniform.
If I currently designed contemporary clothes/The focus would be trendy jammies wear. Cozy fabrics conducive to an afternoon doze/While still chic enough to step outside the lair. Styles for daytime, night and anything goes. Every pair offers happiness, comfort and flair/ Pajamas: the fashion choice you never outgrow!
April Rhodes James,
Sunbury