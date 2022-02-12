“I don’t mind Black people, but when they move to a rural area like this, it’s because they’re running from the law.”
I hope this statement makes your blood boil. It’s completely absurd. But when I heard this said by a respected elder as a teenager in the early 2000s, I thought it sounded reasonable.
“God made Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve!”
I am a devout Catholic, and I assent to the Church’s teaching on sexual matters, but when I spoke these words as a kid, I had no idea how hurtful and arrogant I sounded.
After college, I became a teacher in a diverse community far from home but later took a teaching job in Mifflinburg — my alma mater. I love Mifflinburg. I love the people, the schools, and the prevailing culture of the area — a culture I’d describe as loyal, self-sufficient, and close-knit.
But too often, loyal, self-sufficient, and close-knit turns into close-minded, arrogant, and suspicious of differences. I’ve been there!
This past Tuesday, the Mifflinburg School Board voted to disband the recently formed district-wide and building-level Equity Teams. I had joined the teams because I wanted to increase my ability to support my students — particularly those who feel marginalized or undervalued.
Although disbanded, the work continues, and with increased resolve. The need is too great, and our children too precious. It will be hard but I’m optimistic. I was able to learn and grow, and I believe my community can too.
Lucas Southerton,
Mifflinburg