What is to be done with 354,871 unwanted births?
During 2019-2020, according to Planned Parenthood, there were 354,871 known medical and surgical abortions which equates to 6,824 per week. These numbers do not equate to those that have been done by other methods, pills, etc. Adoption referrals in the same period were 2,667, which equates to one adoption for every 133 abortions. Women who obtained abortions in 2018 were: White: 38.7%; Black: 33.6%; Hispanic: 20%; Other: 7.7%
So, it would appear that if you don’t want an abortion, don’t get one. If you continue with the birth and didn’t want it, for many various reasons, and put the child up for adoption, who is going to adopt those 384,871 babies, feed them, clothe them and educate them? How many will YOU and the members of the SCOTUS adopt?
If the SCOTUS is to rule on Roe v. Wade, after two previous precedents, maybe it should be a vote of only the women of the court. Why? Because no man should tell a woman what she can do with her body. That should be between her and her own reasons and religious beliefs.
Ronald Baker,
Lewisburg