Some pro-life advocates accuse anyone who is pro-choice as baby killers. This wrongheaded idea was further encouraged by the New York law that allows abortion in the third trimester of pregnancy. Third-trimester procedures are extremely rare, making up only about 1 percent of all abortions. The option is available for exactly the reason stated in Roe and successor cases: To protect the life or health of the woman. In spite of what you hear and believe, any child born alive and viable has the same protection as any other person. That is the law.
The question is when does development of the embryo or fetus reach the status of a human being? At one end of the ideological spectrum, some believe human personhood begins at fertilization. At the other end of the spectrum others believe that as long as the fetus is still inside the body of the woman (whether it is viable or not), it does not have any rights of its own.
The answer is not so simple and it is left for society to decide. Whatever the belief, as of now, people are free to choose for themselves, but not for others. There are women that may have an abortion for some reason that many may not approve. But then, their approval or anyone else’s beside the woman and her doctor, has nothing to do with it. Pro-lifers should please stop moralizing to others. Many of these same people condemn to hell anyone who is pro-choice. (Where’s that “Judge not, that you be not judged”?)
Religious values should not drive political positions. But making abortion illegal is encouraged by a party that supports the rich and relies on single-issue voters to keep them in power.
Ask yourself this question: If the life of a pregnant loved one was in dire straits and that wife, daughter or sister wanted an abortion, what would be your decision?
The decision for abortion has no effect on the Republicans’ real constituency, the rich. If abortion is made illegal, they can afford to go where abortion is allowed. You know what they think the other desperate pregnant women can do: Put their lives in danger with some quack. How is that pro-life? As long as the party of the rich can bamboozle voters, they will keep abortion and other wedge issues at the forefront.
Jack Strausser,
Elysburg