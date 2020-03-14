There are countless unknowns regarding the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the reason it’s spread remains so uneasy. But one thing we all quickly learned is that being proactive is much better than being reactionary.
That is why it is puzzling that Midd-West officials would bring 150 people to the high school Thursday night just hours after learning an employee had come into contact with a person quarantined with coronavirus-like symptoms.
Midd-West officials clearly made the right call in shutting down all the district’s schools on Friday.
School officials learned of the contact between the unidentified school employee and an individual who returned home from “a high-risk area within the United States” and later began exhibiting symptoms of the disease” around 3 p.m. Thursday.
“People were already here when that decision was made,” said Victor Abate, board president, who was notified at about 5 p.m. Thursday. Superintendent Rick Musselman called the other board members to explain his decision to close and by that time FFA members and their families were arriving for the event, he said.
Musselman said he chose not to cancel the FFA banquet because “I didn’t feel there was any risk.”
Also on Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf continued the state’s aggressive response to the outbreak. “I strongly encourage the statewide suspension of large gatherings, events, conferences of 250 individuals or more and discourage people from traveling to recreational activities such as gyms, movie theaters and shopping malls,” Gov. Wolf said. “And while people are free to travel, I ask that everyone refrain from non-essential travel. We all need to do our part to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The time to do this is now. We cannot wait.”
There was enough time to halt a banquet at the school on Thursday night. Even if people arrived, they should have been turned away.
The NBA suspended its season Wednesday night while teams were still warming for a game. Swimmers were practicing in the Kinney Natatorium pool when they learned the PIAA 2A Swimming & Diving Championships were delayed at least two weeks on Thursday. A Big East men’s basketball tournament was canceled when one of the games was at halftime and people were sent home.
In the end, Midd-West School officials made one good call and one concerning call. Until we all know more, an abundance of caution is the best practice.
