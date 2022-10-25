We are looking at devastation in the wake of a powerful storm, a situation that will require a prioritized and comprehensive rebuilding plan.
In this case, we are not talking about a powerful hurricane crashing into Florida or a line of tornadoes crossing the Midwest. This is damage that occurred across the nation over the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week, findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress — known as the “nation’s report card” for education — were released. Testing of hundreds of thousands of fourth- and eighth-graders across the country showed that in both math and reading, students scored lower than those tested in 2019.
The reading scores dipped, but math scores plummeted by the largest margins in the history of the NAEP program, which began in 1969 — all likely tied to the massive educational disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Math scores were the worst among eighth-graders, with 38 percent earning scores deemed “below basic” — a cutoff that measures some of the most fundamental math concepts that should have been mastered by students of that age. It was worse than in 2019, when 31 percent of eighth-graders scored below the basic level.
No part of the nation was exempt, the report notes. Every region saw test scores slide, and every state recorded declines in at least one subject.
We cannot ignore any of this.
Within a span of hours after Hurricane Ian lifted north from southwest Florida, leaving thousands of homes, businesses, roads and bridges in ruins, people from nearly every segment of society sprang into action, working together to begin the recovery and rebuilding process.
And so it should be for children who lost valuable time with their teachers and friends in their classrooms because of COVID-related disruptions.
Officials at every level of government, especially governors working with experts in their departments of education and school districts across their states, must develop effective strategies and funding sources to identify individual student needs and address them.
To borrow some overly-used phrases, we must “circle back” and “build back better” to ensure that we return every child to the academic foundations and pathways that lead to a life of promise and success.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.