Sitting on a school bus or in a classroom full of fellow students and hearing a racial slur, with one student saying to another that people of your color of skin were in chains in the past, and maybe you should be, too.
No child should have to tolerate that! Being asked about your choice of clothing and your gender or being made fun of because of special classes. No child should have to endure those kinds of moments. If all students in our schools feel accepted and safe from ridicule, harassment and bullying there is a benefit for everyone.
In creating safe environments, teachers and staff will be able to focus on educating their students.
My experience is that teachers, staff and administrators want our schools to be safe and supportive of all.
Yet, the teams that wanted to support the teachers and students in this kind of school environment were recently disbanded by a vote of the Mifflinburg Area School District. The people who supported disbanding the equity teams spoke about their fears of children being indoctrinated.
They spoke of disagreement with practices that are in opposition to their belief systems. While I respect those who hold strong beliefs, there is a way to respect those strongly held beliefs while still supporting the equity efforts of our schools.
I urge our school districts to ensure that equity continues to be an important part of policies and decisions that are made. The equity teams’ mission statement was: “To provide a learning environment where all students feel included, supported, valued, respected, and safe.”
It’s important to find other ways to make sure the equity work continues. There are many ways we can do so — whether by programs that support our students or continuing awareness and education for staff and faculty. Please, no matter what your school district, encourage your school board members and school administrators to realize that equity is a priority.
Our children and youth have endured a lot of loss, pain and difficulty in the last couple of years. Each student needs to know that they are not only accepted but celebrated — those with mental health challenges, students of all races and ethnicities, those of all gender identities and sexual orientations, and those with disabilities. Every student, safe and accepted and celebrated for who they are.
Rev. Alice Rauch lives in Mifflinburg and was a member of the Middle School Equity Team before it was disbanded. She is a part of the newly forming community organization, Mifflinburg SAS (Supporting all Students). She has served in congregations and other ministries in Central PA for 24 years and is currently serving with St. John’s UCC in Lewisburg.