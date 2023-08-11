Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg have an open invitation from Gov. Josh Shapiro to continue to work on a proposal that the governor kicked out of the state budget he signed into law on Aug. 3.
Some Republicans accused the Democratic governor of breaking a promise when he vetoed $100 million for school vouchers designed to provide more options for underprivileged children who attend failing schools. The governor denies that he reneged on the deal, saying this week that he supports the voucher concept outlined in the proposal titled the Pennsylvania Award for Students Success Scholarship Program (PASS).
“I consider that to be unfinished business, something the House and Senate need to keep working on,” Shapiro said during a ceremonial budget bill signing event at the Penn Hills Elementary School in Allegheny County.
The Republican lawmakers have two choices. They can remain irked by the way the school voucher program was handled during the budget process or they can accept the governor’s invitation to resume discussions. We encourage them to choose the latter, in support of students who would benefit from the PASS options.
Once known as Lifeline Scholarships, the PASS proposal sought to provide $2,500 to $10,000 to students based on grade level, and $15,000 for all special education students who have a household income at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty line, and who attend public schools that rank in the bottom 15 percent academically. Under the proposal, the money could be used for private school tuition. Funding for the program is separate from the state’s budget for public schools.
“It’s certainly a concept I support,” Shapiro said. “I think it’s important that we fully fund our schools and we give children who are struggling in difficult situations more opportunity to learn. It’s a fair disagreement, I know, with some people. We’ve got to continue to work together to find common ground on that and other issues,” the governor said.
Republicans have criticized Shapiro for eliminating the funding, which they say was directly negotiated with Shapiro, accusing the governor of breaking his promise.
The governor maintains there never was an agreement between him and the Senate, and that the two chambers of the General Assembly failed to broker a full agreement on vouchers.
What has been finalized and signed by the governor is a $567 million increase in basic education funding, the main source of state money for public school operations. Additionally, there’s a $50 million increase in special education funding and an additional $46.5 million to provide free breakfast for all public school students, regardless of their household income.
True, vouchers for underprivileged children remain on the table. Lawmakers should share the governor’s view of PASS as unfinished business, disregard the political sticking points and focus on the work necessary to move the proposal forward.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.