Why do so many Republicans still believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump when all the evidence points to the contrary? The truth overwhelmingly supported a Biden victory. Attorney General William Barr, a loyal Trump supporter, said that the Justice Department, along with the Deptartment of Homeland Security, had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election.
Trump and others filed and lost at least 63 lawsuits contesting election processes, vote counting, and the vote certification process in multiple states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. In Arizona, a company favoring Trump found nothing after examining the ballots closely. Georgia held two recounts of its presidential election results, both reaffirming Biden’s win in the state. Wisconsin had one recount that confirmed Biden’s victory there. The U.S. Supreme Court twice refused to take up Trump-endorsed lawsuits that sought to overturn the results.
When Trump found no legitimate way to change election results. he resorted to illegal efforts which are being investigated by the Jan. 6 committee with public hearings beginning June 9. Why do Republicans continue to believe in a stolen election? To believe otherwise they would have to come to the conclusion that Trump has some negative attributes. And heck, they could never believe that.
Jack Strausser
Elysburg