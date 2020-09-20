A recent Gallup poll showed 50% of Americans are worried about going bankrupt because of a medical issue. This is nothing new to rural people. We all have a friend, a family member, a coworker who has set up a GoFundMe to pay their medical bills.
My uncle was a mechanic, and when he became ill GoFundMe didn’t exist. He developed ulcerative colitis from drinking polluted well water from an unlined coal ash pit that leached into the family well. He didn’t have great insurance and his medical bills piled up. He didn’t tell any of us what was going on. His colitis turned into cancer and he died in his early 50s. He was a hardworking tax-paying citizen, and his life was ripped away through no fault of his own. This is unacceptable to me. We shouldn’t be losing lives over access to quality healthcare. We need to start working to fix this system.
Rural people shouldn’t have to drive hours to see specialists. We shouldn’t, but we are and that has to change. Our rural communities are losing hospitals, clinics, and healthcare jobs. Recently, Sunbury Hospital closed its doors, costing us more than 150 jobs, 63 hospital beds, and a century-old staple in our community. How can we even seek lifesaving treatments if corporations turn their backs on us rural people? It’s time for a Rural Bill of Rights. For our government to uphold right #1: Access to Hospitals and Affordable Healthcare.
Michelle Siegel,
Selinsgrove