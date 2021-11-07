In his Oct. 1 letter, Erik Viker claims he isn’t a Democrat. He is certainly missing an opportunity. Your thought process is obviously influenced by the liberal environment of your local university. Oh, by the way, I am neither Republican nor Democrat.
First, Biden surrendered to the Taliban. In doing so, many Americans, allies, and military assets were left behind. Common sense dictates making sure all non-combatants and allies are evacuated prior to removing forces from the area. Advice to keep troops there was ignored per testimony by the military generals and the secretary of defense. Biden lied about receiving such advice.
Not only did he abandon people, the large amounts of military assets left behind that should have been destroyed left the Taliban better equipped than some countries’ armed forces. Indicating that this equipment was abandoned by Afghan troops is not an acceptable premise. It could have been destroyed by utilizing air strikes.
The evacuation was a disaster. Biden placed blame on a treaty Trump had made. However, as with the dozens of executive orders he signed on day one of his administration nullifying many of Trump’s efforts, he had no obligation to adhere to the treaty at all and could have ignored it as well. If, as he said, he followed the advice of his military advisors, they too should be held accountable for dereliction of duty.
Presidents may not control gas prices; however, their actions do affect them. On day one, Biden used executive orders to discontinue pipe line construction and gas exploration on federal lands, thus creating reliance on foreign energy. He then pleaded with OPEC to increase production to make up for the loss of American petroleum. Prices may fluctuate in the free market, but the four years prior to Biden’s watch, energy and consumer prices were more stable than they had been in years. Of course, those employed in high paying professional positions have no problem whatsoever paying high prices. Just wait for the tax hikes on the “rich.”
Our borders are definitely a disaster since this inept administration took office. Record numbers have illegally crossed the southern border since Biden hinted that he was receptive to receiving them. The danger was created by those who lied and enticed them to travel long and treacherous journeys to enter our country without following due process. Children were used as pawns by human traffickers, women were sexually assaulted and abused. Drug cartels and human traffickers demanded payments from them and used threats of harm if not paid. A country without borders is not a country.
Trump may have been annoying and obnoxious, but he stood firm in working for America, its military, and law enforcement. Our economy was booming and prices were reasonable.
Lastly, your statement that we now have accomplished leadership in place is laughable. This administration is inept, ineffective, and has no idea of what they are doing. Actual Pew research results are 44% approval with 55% disapproval.
Mel Benjamin,
Watsontown