Sunshine Week begins today across the United States, a week to spotlight the need for good, open government and accountability from those elected or hired to maintain public trust and funding.
Unfortunately, the task of accessing public documents is becoming more difficult, yet predictable. Legally, organizations have five days to respond to a former Right to Know Law request. After that initial response, there are 30 days — not counting weekends — to find and collect documents before sending them. Even then an appeal process can take place with the Office of Open Records and it could be close to six months before one document is received.
In some instances, the records are handed over almost immediately with the complete understanding the documents are public, so why delay. The default setting for too many organizations is to take all of the time allotted before submitting documents or filing an appeal. Add in the delays in the mail now and it could be two months before documents are handed over.
It is always important to remember these documents are not just open to the media. They are open to everyone. News organizations may have the resources, knowledge and patience to fight, but this information is available to anyone
Daily Item reporters regularly file Right to Know requests because the newspaper takes its role as a community watchdog seriously. Since 2018, we have filed dozens of RTK requests for financial statements from the PIAA’s District 4. We have finally received some, but not everything and the PIAA has sought to remove itself from the Right To Know Law requirements.
We continue to file records requests to city and state officials regarding the Sunshine Corners long-term care facility to determine what happened at the facility and how it was allowed to fall into such disarray before being shut down earlier this year.
We win more than we lose. But we will always fight the fight.
Consider these statements from those who assured freedom of speech and the press were key components of the First Amendment:
“The truth is that all men having power ought to be mistrusted.” — James Madison.
“The only security of all is a free press. The force of public opinion cannot be resisted when permitted freely to be expressed. The agitation it produces must be submitted to. It is necessary, to keep the waters pure.” — Thomas Jefferson.
“The freedom of the press is one of the great bulwarks of liberty, and can never be restrained but by despotic governments.” — George Mason.
“Liberty cannot be preserved without a general knowledge among the people.” — John Adams.
Offering a general knowledge base for the people is something a free and active press can unquestionably deliver, provided the people actively seek out the truth. The Founders understood that more than two centuries ago; there can be little doubt their foresight offers tangible results today.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.