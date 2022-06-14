When my grandfather, Clarence A. Deppen, died suddenly on May 10, 1939 at the age of 47, his death was front-page news in The Sunbury Daily Item.
Clarence — or “Tops” as he was known by family and friends — was Sunbury’s city controller. The newspaper noted, “A member of the Republican party, he was elected to the office of city controller for four successive terms, even in those years when the Democratic party was in power, attesting to his popularity with the members of both parties.”
The Sunbury City Commission issued a proclamation two days later. “The City Commission publicly pays tribute to an official who served well in a highly technical position, whose wisdom and quiet guidance in the important field of finance had become invaluable to his associates and whose sterling qualities of integrity, sincerity, and fair dealing have endeared him to our citizens without regard to partisanship or station in life.”
I thought about my grandfather while I watched the first televised hearing of the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. In the more than eighty years since his death, we allowed partisanship to grow so toxic and violent in our country that it exploded in lethal chaos on the steps and in the halls of our legislative branch of government.
Those who attacked law enforcement officers defending the Capitol on January 6, 2021 did not do so out of any sense of integrity, sincerity, or fair dealing, but out of rage and hatred fueled by lies. There will be accountability for what happened on that awful day. There must be accountability, or else the American experiment is destined for the dustbin of history.
As for the future, are we too far gone to follow my grandfather’s example? Are we too deep in the abyss for elected officials and leaders of all kinds to do their duty without regard to partisanship? The answer is up to all of us.
John Deppen,
Northumberland