Hal Thomas’s letter on March 20 represents a misunderstanding of the needs of younger generations, as well as the historical foundations of America that delivered the grievances we express. I can assure him, as someone with a MA in history, that the subject is not omitted from education, it simply isn’t the white-washed nationalistic version taught to preceding generations. A professional study of history shows the diversity that has always been amongst us, and the struggles of minority populations themselves to secure equality, liberty, and respect.
To suggest that our founders established this nation for the benefit of all disregards the truth that many were brutal slave owners, and would have scoffed at the idea of suffrage for all white male citizens, let alone racial minorities or women. One major political party still refuses to protect voting rights. The lament of those protesting systems of oppression is not against an abstract flag or anthem, it’s against institutions and a society that see “the other” as unworthy of the same comforts they’ve already secured for themselves.
The notion that our capitalist nation reigns supreme inequality, freedom, and happiness is factually untrue. The official rankings of the “happiest” nations in the world doesn’t favor America; and the top 10 are all quasi-socialist. Perhaps it could be that governments that acknowledge inequality, seek to address it, and provide for younger generations whose resources have been drained by those preceding it, yield a better quality of life and greater national respect.
Larry Herrold,
Sunbury