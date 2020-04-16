We are in the midst of an acute viral attack the likes of which our country hasn’t faced for more than 100 years. What the medical experts warned of in January has now been manifested. The slowness of our response has certainly contributed to the extent of the crisis we now face. While the president was warned of this coming tidal wave of disease, he failed to act with appropriate haste and resolve. Trump loyalists and TV pundits even suggested along with the president that it was a hoax. He even told us that the problem would somehow magically go away. The numbers would go to zero.
While it took him far too long to act, after many weeks he has begun to become more involved, but he often seemed more concerned with himself and his reelection than the health of the nation. It took him until the very end of March for him to fully accept what his medical advisors had been telling him. He has been more concerned with the economy because he feels his reelection depends on it being strong. His attacks on public health since the beginning of his administration clearly demonstrates his concern for corporate profits always comes before our health. His attacks on environmental regulations make us all less healthy. Pollution is a major factor in many people’s chronic illnesses. Many of those now at greatest risk from COVID-19 were made more vulnerable by environmental pollutants.
He now has taken his attack on our health to another level of moral degeneracy with the suspension of the enforcement of environmental regulations putting all of us in greater danger by making all of us more susceptible to the virus. He knew that this would be little-reported because of all our focus on the acute nature of the pandemic.
There is little question that the president’s failure to act with the necessary urgency has put all of us at greater risk. While Trump in no way is responsible for the virus and the world’s pandemic, one must certainly ponder how many more people will suffer in this country because of his failure to act decisively.
Governors of both parties have been forced to take the lead, but the president has failed to give direction to coordinate their actions. Isn’t that the job of a leader? He told us that he felt like we were at war, but this general sat by as the enemy circled us and failed to provide the troops, our medical professionals, with the weapons they need to fight this enemy. We still lag in testing and sufficient protection equipment for our front line health care workers despite Trump’s words to the contrary.
There is another great threat to our health and the health of the biosphere which is a much greater threat than COVID-19. The climate crisis is already begun and the president and most of the Republican Party are still in denial. Trump even calls it a hoax. They have failed to listen to the climate scientists just like they failed to heed the advice of the medical experts until late in the game.
