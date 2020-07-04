Dear Pennsylvania Legislator, if you do nothing, how are you going to explain your inaction to the family and the citizens of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania over the death of Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines, 31, of York, Pennsylvania?
Bounties on soldiers in Afghanistan are abhorrent and the president either is too self-absorbed to read or listen to briefings which lead to failing our troops in the field. Inaction on your part for this issue demonstrates complicity or acceptance of this behavior. Listening to White House “spin” is unacceptable. Doing nothing to respond to Russian inaction is revolting. Words, instead of action, devalue and insult the lives and the service of those in the armed services.
I speak from the perspective of generations of those who served. From my time in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and extending back to the Revolutionary War, ancestors fought and suffered for the freedoms we enjoy. But the legacy of all service members, past and present are contaminated when there is no action on the issue of Russian bounties on the lives of U.S. service members.
Action, not words are expected. Not a resolution but action is expected in response to the Russian bounties on the lives of our soldiers.
John Capwell,
Lewisburg