The lifecycle of plastic, from extraction to disposal, is linked to significant harms: climate change, poor quality air, water, and soil, decreased biodiversity, social and environmental injustice, and numerous, sometimes fatal health problems for all forms of life.
The lifecycle of plastic begins with fracking. Ethane gas, collected during the fracking process, is used to make nurdles. Nurdles are the feedstock for creating all plastic materials. According to FracTracker, “As of Jan. 11, 2023, there are records of 218,260 drilled and proposed wells in Pennsylvania, which have been assessed 64,880 violations since 2008.” Fracking impacts our aquifers, rivers, and lakes. Roughly 4-12 million gallons of water are taken from our watersheds to frack a single well, according to the Susquehanna River Basin Commission. Each well can be fracked 20 times and can contain more than 20,000 proprietary chemicals, including hazardous benzene, radium, & Per, and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
PFAS is a class of up to 12,000 manmade chemicals used for thousands of everyday products. Called “forever” chemicals because they don’t break down naturally, they bioaccumulate in the environment for centuries. PFAS are linked to reduced fetal/infant growth, cancers, thyroid, reproductive problems, and lowered vaccine efficacy.
PFAS contamination has numerous sources and can be found in drinking water, soil, food, and dust. Researchers estimate that contaminants can be detected in 97% of Americans. It takes less than six parts per trillion (ppt) or a fraction of a grain of salt in an Olympic-sized swimming pool to cause health and environmental harm. For over a decade, hydraulic fracturing and other oil and gas wells across the U.S. have used PFAS. Fracking waste means nearly 100 potential PFAS-polluted sites exist in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. FracTracker identified 97 additional new possible contamination locations on a map for Environmental Health News (EHN).
These poisonous chemicals leak into groundwater and nearby land water bodies. Flowback fluid containing these chemicals are used to deice our roads, and then run off into farm fields. In 2020, DEP recorded 244,000 tons of drill cuttings taken to landfills.
The plastic lifecycle contributes to greenhouse gas emissions. Pennsylvania’s Beaver County Ethylene Cracker plant CO2 emissions equal half the amount produced by the city of Pittsburgh. Annually, 1,000 new wells will be needed to maintain production. This will take us further from solving our climate crisis. Nurdles often spill into waterways and absorb mercury, pesticides, and PCBs (Polychlorinated biphenyl). To fish, they resemble eggs, so the chemicals bioaccumulate in the food chain.
Half of all plastic produced is single-use plastic. The waste resulting from disposal, minimal recycling, and incineration makes up 20% of human-caused methane emissions contributing to climate change.
January 18, 2022, the journal Environmental Science and Technology, reported 14 scientists determined we have surpassed the safe planetary boundary for pollutants and plastic exposure known as novel entities. The number and amount of chemicals produced have increased 50-fold since 1950 and will triple again by 2050. The Earth can’t absorb, dilute or break down these newly synthesized chemicals.
Plastic production is driving chemical production. The microplastics in our soil are changing soil structure and ecology. This is impacting the very fabric of living and non-living interconnected systems. Microplastics and their chemicals have been found in all 53 Pennsylvania waterways.
We want our regulating and governing bodies to address these vast concerns. We need leadership to bring us a regenerative economy that supports the health and well-being of all citizens and the systems we depend on. Our constitution guarantees us the right to clean air, pure water, and preservation of the environment’s natural, scenic, historic, and esthetic values. Tackling the single-use plastics problem is key to addressing climate change, air and water pollution, and deleterious environmental and human health impacts in Pennsylvania.
To combat single-use plastics and the toxic chemicals associated with them, we need to:
Ban all “advanced” or chemical recycling, including pyrolysis, gasification, solvolysis, and depolymerization
Ban all spreading of fracked waste chemicals on roads and in abandoned mines
Ban PFAS in the oil/gas industry, food packaging, clothing, textiles, cookware, and medical devices
Ban disposal of toxic PFAS and radioactive drilling waste in all Pennsylvania landfills
Promote a circular economy, support bills for Zero Waste PA
We can survive without single-use plastics and their poisonous chemicals, but not with them.
Tamela Trussell is founder/educator of Move Past Plastic, MPP (addressing the single-use plastic, “Key Stone Issue”).