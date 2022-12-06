A few days ago I was made aware of a tragic incident in which an infant died. I have since talked to the father of the child, former County Sheriff Chad Reiner, who gave me permission to make Northumberland County citizens aware of the incident which occurred on Sept. 23.
Mrs. Reiner, 8 months pregnant, was at home with her 10-year-old son when she went into labor and called for an ambulance. The ambulance took one hour and 10 minutes to respond to the Reiner residence. The infant died and Mrs. Reiner had to undergo five hours of emergency surgery which was necessary to save her life.
Chad and I did not always see eye to eye when we were both elected officials but we do agree that something must be done to make sure that all county citizens can be confident of a fast response when there is a call for an ambulance. We also agree that going to the public is the best to make this happen.
The county employee who was responsible for training 911 dispatchers resigned two years ago. The county commissioners never filled that position. Did the county commissioners fail to hire someone for this vital position just to save a few dollars in their budget? Northumberland County Commissioner Joseph Klebon is the elected official in charge of the 911 Communication Center. I have been told that Klebon has only visited the communication center a few times in the three years he has been commissioner.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}
I was responsible for the County Communication Center when I served as county commissioner (2008-2015). I always believed the communication center was the most important department in county government because its operation has an immediate effect on the health and safety of county residents. Hiring someone for the dispatcher trainer position should have been given priority.
It is my understanding that the commissioners have asked the county detective to investigate this emergency response. I am asking the public to demand that the commissioners take action to procure an independent investigator to look into this important matter and also immediately order all pertinent records to be preserved and protected. The citizens will only have confidence in the investigation results if it is conducted by someone independent of the County government.
My deepest sympathies go out to the Reiner family. Action must be taken to make sure that inadequate emergency dispatching or delayed ambulance response will never be the cause of the death of a child or an adult in Northumberland County.
Vinny Clausi,
Coal Township