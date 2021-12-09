Reading the recent “Congressional Scorecard,” I see that neither Valley representative, Mr. Keller nor Mr. Meuser, voted to censure Paul Gosar, a Republican from Arizona.
This is a follow-up to their not being able to identify an insurrection on Jan. 6, and the danger it posed for our country.
Over their time in office, both these men have put forth the image that they are honest, have some level of fairness and personal integrity.
Actions speak louder than words. Neither one belongs in Congress.
Dan Kuruna,
Middleburg