It appears that officials at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) should have spent a little more time listening to county officials before handing down a new directive that expands certification, training and other requirements for county and municipal emergency management coordinators.
“It’s too much,” said Michelle Dietrich, director of the Emergency Management Agency in Union County. “We will lose municipal coordinators,” said Dietrich, who has been a professionally certified EMA manager and coordinator for 10 years.
Stephen Jeffery, who has been director of the Northumberland County Emergency Management Agency for 21 years, said emergency organizations, which are manned primarily by volunteers, will feel the strain of the new requirements.
In its directive, issued July 5, David R. Padfield, director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, writes that the purpose is to “prescribe the training required to develop and maintain competency in individuals serving as appointed county and municipal emergency management coordinators, their staff and practitioners of emergency management from other agencies or organizations.”
The directive, which expands the agency’s previous 2017 document by more than three pages, is “designed to help emergency management practitioners at all levels work towards advancing their careers, achieve additional certifications from other entities as a means of professional development and contribute to the professionalization of emergency management. Additionally, this certification program will ensure that the base of knowledge for all practitioners in emergency management within Pennsylvania is consistent.”
Those feel like worthy objectives.
The document states that public comment from emergency management professionals at various levels of government and the public was part of the process leading to the new directive, but Dietrich and Jeffery said no one spoke with them.
Dietrich told us that public safety volunteers are good at what they do, and in many cases, have been doing their work for many years. Those with professional certifications previously were not required to recertify their training, but now must work through specified training across five mission areas of emergency management every five years in order to remain in their positions.
Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards expressed concerns that the new certification requirements could be “quite burdensome” for counties and their dedicated emergency personnel, who have, and continue to work hard to maintain their qualifications.
Outlining professional standards and encouraging emergency management personnel to pursue continuing training and experience is commendable. But simply issuing robust, detailed and perhaps, in some cases, overwhelming requirements and accompanying checklists from offices in Harrisburg — without the benefit of local discussions with emergency management volunteers across Pennsylvania’s 67 counties — is not the best approach to achieving the goals.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.