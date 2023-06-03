Spring has sprung and our eyes have been filled with land covered with green grass. Our ears are again assaulted with the sound of roaring lawn mowers and our lungs are graced with the exhaust of those roaring engines. While they run much cleaner than in the past, they are still contributing their share of climate change-inducing CO2. Many among us are now engaged with their passion for the perfect lawn. We as a society must feel the need to cover the land with this green cover. Do we have visions of a grand country estate from the past surrounded by this green. The sheep that cut the grass then were much quieter.
While the previous paragraph may lead the reader to conclude that I am somehow anti-grass growing, I’m only opposed to obsessive ways and the extent to which we have gone to grow the stuff. A well-maintained lawn has its aesthetic appeal, but the quest for the perfect lawn can only be satisfied with a whole armada of chemicals: fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides. Chemicals that destroy the complex life of the soil, and much of which ends up in our waterways.
Just consider all the money that is spent to attain and maintain this lawn perfection. Think about the cost of all those chemicals we use and the cost of those ear-assaulting mowers. Don’t forget the trimmers and blowers to finish the job. People spend thousands of dollars to purchase machines to shear their grass or pay a lawn care business to have others do the work. It always amazes me when I see people with small lots on riding mowers for lawns we use to cut with hand-push mowers when I was young.
I have no problem with grass grown for play fields and some viewing from homes, but what about all those acres of lawn on which we spend so much money which gives us some aesthetic pleasure but serves little benefits beyond? Think of all the benefits that would accrue if we got rid of the lawns and planted a whole host of plants other than grass. Trees of all types would add so much more, from flowering trees to shade trees to stately evergreens. Trees provide homes and food for wildlife, beauty, color is spring and fall, carbon storage, and oxygen for our lungs are all delivered by trees. Is there anything more beautiful than an evergreen tree with snow upon it?
We could replace all the acres of grass with perennial flowers and bushes that provide beauty, seeds for the birds, and flowers for all the pollinators. Instead of a grass field, how about a meadow of wildflowers that would provide so much more beauty and give great abundance to pollinators and other creatures? Think of the insects and seeds we could provide to all those birds which give us so much pleasure to watch.
It’s time to think beyond the grass jar in which we seem to be stuck. Just consider all we can add by enhancing all those countless acres of grass which add so little to our lives and the lives of other creatures. Let’s bring color and life to all those acres of “green desert.”
Jack D. Miller,
Lewisburg