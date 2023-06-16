The continued emergence of outreach to help Valley residents recognize issues and offer aid to those struggling with mental health is a welcome addition.
The latest program comes in the form of free training coming from the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, aimed at educators, first responders and community members this summer.
There are two sets of training, one aimed at Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA); the other is called Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR), a suicide prevention training.
This invaluable free training is being funded by three local grants. The grants include Mental Health Awareness and Training, through the McDowell Institute at Bloomsburg University, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency through the Susquehanna Valley United Way and Advancing Mental Health Practices Across Communities Together (Project AWARE IMPACT), through the CSIU.
“A common goal of the three grants includes increasing mental health awareness and building family, community and school capacity to address mental health needs with the youth in our five-county region,” said Julie Petrin, CSIU director of behavioral health support services.
The former looks at the growing number of challenges facing children and teens between the ages of 6 and 18. It is designed to teach people to “identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges among children and adolescents,” Petrin said.
The training lasts 6.5 hours and will be offered at the following times: June 23, July 12 and Aug. 7 from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. all three days. Sessions include an hour lunch break.
The latter program, QPR, is shorter, only two hours. In this “concise” training, “participants learn how to recognize the signs of mental distress, ask simple and direct questions, and help those in need to access local resources,” Petrin said.
Training will run from 9 to 11 a.m. on June 26, July 6, July 11 and Aug. 8.
Registration for both can be done at https//sites.google.com/csiu.org/summer-trainings/home.
At a time where there is a growing awareness of mental health struggles across all ages, having more people with an understanding of what to look for and how to help can be an incredible tool for the region.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.