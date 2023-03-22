One of the first pieces of legislation proposed by new state Rep. Joanne Stehr — who replaced Rep. Kurt Masser in the 107th District — would require county Children & Youth agencies to hire a nurse for their staff. The idea deserves considerable debate in Harrisburg, offering a look into closing gaps in a system that can overwhelm some of the county agencies.
House Bill 418 was referred to the House’s Children & Youth Committee last week.
The legislation, Stehr said, has multiple prongs. The proposed mandate is intended as a level of protection not only for children but also for their parents and guardians as well as caseworkers.
Stehr is correct in her assertion that having at least one nurse on staff could prove valuable. She noted in a memo to fellow lawmakers earlier this year that some Pennsylvania counties already have nurses on staff.
Stehr knows from which she speaks. Before being elected to the state House last year, she worked for 30 years in home health and hospice nursing. That experience makes her a logical choice among a somewhat diverse group of lawmakers to pitch the bill.
“Having professional medical personnel available to review cases will yield a fuller and more accurate understanding of what is happening in the lives of certain children who are suspected of being neglected or abused,” she wrote. “Sometimes, what looks innocuous can really be a sign of a pattern of neglect. Conversely, what might first appear to be signs of abuse may have an innocent medical explanation.
The lawmaker told CNHI Pennsylvania reporter Eric Scicchitano that “social workers are often overburdened and underpaid, and that having the insights of a nurse who would read and interpret medical records could help clarify suspicions of neglect and abuse.”
A nurse may also be able to detect medical signs of abuse that might otherwise go unnoticed by a caseworker, she said. “If it’s neglect, we want to make sure it’s actual neglect and not an oversight,” she said.
House Bill 418 is one of nine in front the statewide committee. Eight of them are designed in some way to amend Title 23, the part of the state code that covers domestic relations. Other bills look at adding drug screening when neglect is suspected and redefining some terms used in state code.
Giving these valuable, overworked and underpaid public servants another tool to do their jobs is a good idea, and certainly worth serious consideration from state lawmakers.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.