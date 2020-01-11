I was dismayed to read Kimberly Eaton’s “My Turn” column in the Jan. 8 edition.
First, the piece is full of generalizations. Ms. Eaton mentions the growing division between Boomers and younger generations, but then she proceeds to contribute to that division by characterizing Boomers as selfish (enjoying “carbon-heavy retirements their grandkids will never see the likes of”), asserting that “most” Boomers had it all (clearly not true), and describing Boomers as harshly judgmental and apathetic. She makes a weak effort to counter these generalizations by saying she isn’t referring to specific people — but then she concludes by stating what “today’s elders” (as if all elders are the same) “ought” to do.
Of course, Boomers are as varied a group of people as any other, and I know many in my generation who spend their energy and their resources to care for the less fortunate (including Boomers who do not have the luxury of a comfortable retirement), protect the environment, control gun violence, eliminate hate crimes, foster world peace, and the like. Though Ms. Eaton calls herself a “keen observer” of events, it appears she hasn’t been paying attention to those efforts.
Ms. Eaton mentions “personal circumstances” that appear to have formed her opinion, but does not specify what those were. Did some nefarious Boomer do something to “set her back” 10 years? We can’t know, but her generalizations do what such simplistic thinking often does: Contribute to the “us” versus “them” mindset that is common in today’s society — the very division she bemoans in her opening paragraph. Rather than painting all Boomers with the same black brush and pitting them against younger generations, why not seek common ground so that we can all see what needs to be done and get to it?
Quica Ostrander,
Lewisburg