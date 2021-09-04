I glad to see Union County is finally selling several tracts of land at Great Stream Commons. This could eliminate the debt tax in the county that has been on the backs of the taxpayers for more than a decade years.
Commissioner Preston Boop said the debt service tax could be retired eventually. The key word here is eventually. Why not immediately? If they sold a tract of land for $9.2 million and pay off a debt balance of $5.9 million that would be a $3.3 million windfall profit, at least that how they taught math to me when I went to school!
I have a ingenious idea: why don't we pay off our debt balance immediately then use the $3.3 million profit to finish the bridge repairs in the county, thus eliminating the $5 dollar per vehicle per year registration tax. That would eliminate 2 taxes in the county. How amazingly simple, right?
Wouldn't that be a nice and right thing to do for the taxpayers of Union County? What say you Preston, Stacy Richards and Jeff Reber?
Barry Starks,
New Columbia