I am a registered nurse and a nursing student at Millersville University. I graduated with my associates in nursing science degree in May 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
I have been working as a bedside nurse at a Central Pennsylvania hospital. In the short time that I have been working, I have seen the effects of short staffing not only on my colleagues, but also on my patients. There are shifts when our workload is overwhelming and there is not enough time to give the specialized care that our patients deserve. That is why I am urging nurses to support The Patient Safety Act (Senate Bill 240/House Bill 106) to ensure patient safety and nurse retention in our hospitals.
The Patient Safety Act addresses the staffing crisis we are seeing in not only hospitals, but nursing homes as well. When nurses are assigned too many patients, more patients die, and more nurses get hurt, burned out, and leave the bedside. The Patient Safety Act will limit the number of patients a nurse can be assigned, depending on the level of care required. These limits were set by nurses and will ensure a minimum standard of care that all Pennsylvanians deserve.
We need to stand together and support this bill for the safety of our patients. Please consider contacting your legislator to ask for their support for House Bill 106 for Safe Staffing.
Mindy Ellis,
Mount Pleasant Mills