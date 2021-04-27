There is an elephant in the room. One definition of this widely used phrase is “a metaphorical idiom in English for an important or enormous topic, question, or controversial issue that is obvious or that everyone knows about but no one mentions or wants to discuss because it makes at least some of them uncomfortable and is personally, socially, or politically embarrassing, controversial, inflammatory, or dangerous.”
This elephant is large, predominantly white and male and yielding a tremendous amount of power, much of the reason why no one wants to offend it, so they avoid it at all costs. This elephant has been shaken a bit in the past year with the many events happening in our nation and our world questioning why anyone continues to keep feeding it at all?
There is a problem at the zoo. Everyone is either afraid of the elephant or they are feeding and enabling the elephant in fear of its great size, the weight it yields to crush even the stronger, yet smaller animals, so they keep feeding it or at worse, just avoid it and live as best they can feeling they must.
The elephant in the room may use its size and fierce appearance to intimidate others, but the elephant is not without its own flaws and vulnerabilities. It’s size requires it to be fed and often, and also limits it in other ways, hiding its shortcomings.
Do we fear getting trampled by the elephant, keep feeding it or acknowledge that the elephant in the room is a metaphor which has been used for far too long?
This past year has shown us the vulnerabilities which occur when people do not operate from the very best part of themselves and give into the fear of the larger, more powerful, intimidating presence.
We saw it with the handling of the pandemic, we saw it in the systemic racism in which someone with some power, given by others with power, kneeled on a man’s neck until he took his last breath. Isn’t this enough to change us? People were forced to look inward and decide their part in feeding the elephant.
Like Black, brown and other marginalized people, women have lived under the reign of the elephant and as those perceived as less than. More are standing up against the elephant because like their marginalized counterparts, they realize it is only together they will ever be free of the intimidation, refusal of equality and abuse of power and the law to take their place as equals.
The elephant in the room is the White Male Only Club that has held it’s girth, power and intimidated women, people of color and the poor for far too long in our society.
Just like the meaning of this metaphor, the elephant only remains powerful if the problem it represents is not addressed and truths are shared and action is taken to correct the dysfunction. We do so with our outraged voices, our tears, personal and political actions and our votes.
Susan Colón lives in Lewisburg.