The upcoming meeting on Encina (Aug. 14) must be restructured if realistic community education is to occur. Having a large group of citizens sit through government agencies’ presentations is beneficial as long as they are not tedious.
What should follow is a large group, robust, full-throated question/comment/answer session. Everyone should hear/learn/comprehend everything if an informed public is the goal. Having information tables in the hallway seems controlling and disjointed. It is naive and insulting.
Concerns about truck traffic (type and number of trucks, noise, exhaust fumes), unwashed plastics and their residues, property values, the actual “proprietary” process, water intake, water treatment, PFAS, unregulated chemicals on both state and federal levels, building in a floodplain, state government exemption from environmental regulations, lack of transparency by parties of record before Encina became public, etc. Wow!
There is a lot to openly discuss so that citizens can decide if they want Encina as a neighbor. This may take several open meetings!
I call on Senator Schlegel Culver to adjust the format of the meeting. Everybody should want an informed citizenry, especially in Point Township. Encina is a huge proposal with more than significant effects and consequences.
Mike Sauers,
Bloomsburg