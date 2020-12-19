Sunbuy’s City Council hired a new administrator this week, complete with a new job description and including additional duties for the city clerk.
What we don’t know is if the revised duties for either position will make a difference in a city that could use some good luck and a consistent direction.
The new administrator, Sunbury Revitalization Inc. Executive Director Derrick Backer will take over the role after the first of the year, replacing Jody Ocker. Ocker has said she will stay on to help the new administrator learn the ropes.
Backer comes at a time when the city could use some consistency in the role. Ocker held the position for less than two years. She left after saying members of council “undermined” her and “micromanaged” the office, often “finding faults and making judgments” on her decisions.
In the end, Ocker said she left her job because she said she wasn’t allowed to do her job. It feels like the job Ocker was hired to do and the job she wanted to do were different.
That is a problem. The role demands a strong presence because the city administrator works with and for a city council made up of elected officials. Having the weight of the voters behind them often leads to a bunch of people who don’t like others telling them what to do. They’ve been elected to do a job and it can understandably be difficult to relinquish any power.
Winning an election also comes with the expectation that the right hires will be made. The city administration position is arguably the most important in the city, if the person is allowed to do the job the right way. There must be some compromise on both sides.
The person holding the role must have the sticktoitiveness and flexibility to offer strong opinions, listen to what others say and offer plans that work best for the city. Elected officials must listen too.
We would like to see everyone evolve with this new direction, but we do have some concerns. It seems like council redesigned the role on the fly, didn’t allow for public input, and presented the new hire with new responsibilities while announcing they anticipated Backer growing into the role.
But the concern is the City Administration position seems like a position without a definition, or one that might change depending on who wants what. So it can be difficult to envision exactly what role he needs to grow into.
This is too important a job to shift responsibilities on the go.
That having been said, we hope Backer thrives in the role and Sunbury takes off, because clearly the potential is there.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.