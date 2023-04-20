Pennsylvania should join nearly half of the states in the nation that have laws banning drivers from holding cellphones and other communication devices in their hands while driving.
“Cellphones are a consistent, addictive distraction that divert attention for an extended period of time, leading to crashes and preventable deaths of innocent drivers,” said state Sen. Rosemary Brown, R-40, who represents Monroe County and portions of Lackawanna and Wayne counties.
Her proposed legislation, Senate Bill 37 — co-sponsored by six other senators, including state Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-27, whose district includes a large portion of the Central Susquehanna Valley — would allow drivers to make phone calls or send messages with hands-free communication technology, such as voice-activated Bluetooth-enabled devices while traveling, although pulling over and stopping is always recommended.
The bill would make holding a communication device in a moving vehicle a primary traffic offense carrying a $100 fine. The legislation also would increase the fine for texting while driving from $50 to $100.
The proposal has been referred to the Senate Transportation Committee for initial review.
“This legislation aims to remove the devices from the driver’s hands,” Brown wrote in a memo to her colleagues. “The purpose of this legislation is not to penalize drivers, but to protect innocent drivers, similar to our driving under the influence (DUI) laws.”
According to a recent traffic report issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there was a 12 percent increase in fatal crashes involving at least one distracted driver in 2021. Those accidents claimed the lives of 3,522 people across the nation in 2021, the most recent year for which the national statistics are available.
Lawmakers in 24 states, including Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, New York and New Jersey, have recognized the higher level of distraction caused by holding and using cellphones by adopting laws that ban drivers from holding these devices while their vehicles are in motion.
There is no phone call or text that is worth the risk of serious injury or death.
Members of the state Legislature should act quickly and without political partisanship to review and ratify this common sense legislation.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.