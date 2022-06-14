It was interesting reading a letter to the editor from the medical profession. What the letter writer didn’t mention in her concern over gun violence is, according to Johns Hopkins University and many other data, the medical establishment has killed more than an estimated 250,000 people every year. Many of the deaths were preventable.
Many other letterwriters decried the tragedy in Texas. I believe it’s called crocodile tears. They didn’t offer one rational idea for preventing these shootings, instead, they used it to score political points. They fought against more armed security in schools, arming teachers or other staff, and hardening schools to make them more secure.
Let’s go over what happened in Texas in the past 10 years: 297,000 noncitizens were booked into Texas prisons for crimes other than illegal entry. 202,000 entered illegally. There were 225,000 convictions, 500 homicides, 23,954 assaults, 8,070 burglaries, 297 kidnappings, 14,178 thefts, 2,026 robberies, 3,122 sexual assaults, 3,158 weapons offenses, and tens of thousands of drug and obstruction charges. And that’s just the ones arrested and convicted: 96,000 people have died from ODs since Biden took office. Forty people on the terrorist watch list have been caught, including the latest Iraqi who came across the border to assassinate former President Bush. He testified it was so easy to cross that he was bringing in four more terrorists to help him murder Bush.
The same people who cry about the Texas shootings say nothing about the crimes committed by illegals, and even want more to cross. The lives of the dead and injured Texans, the drug OD deaths, and the rest of the violence mean nothing to the left because it doesn’t advance their narrative.
If Biden was serious about keeping guns out of the hands of criminals, the first person he’d have arrested would be his own son Hunter, who lied on a federal form to illegally obtain a handgun.
I would caution the media not to support the anti-gun crowd too much. Americans are more fed up with the press for encouraging hate and discontent, covering 24/7 for Biden and his administration, trying to sour relations with our allies, driving a wedge between the races. The mainstream media has damaged this country far more than Trump, or the Republicans. The Founding Fathers said far more about protecting the rights of gun owners than they ever did about freedom of the press. Jefferson himself despised the press accusing them of trying to destroy the country. Things haven’t changed much, have they?
William J. Folk,
McClure