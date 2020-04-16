While driving down Fourth Street after picking up a terrific Easter dinner from the Packer House, I noticed the Edison School. It dawned on me that this location has three advantages that neither of the others do for a police station. It’s not on a one-way street! It’s also not in the center of town. I imagine those would be important when police are answering an emergency.
The last reason, it is also one block from the Reagan Street underpass so police can get to the west end of town and also over to Northumberland when a train is passing.
Choosing this would also preserve a building that was dedicated to Thomas Edison for the important work he did in Sunbury.
Hope Webster,
Northumberland