It was a very rainy Saturday and our daughter, Joanne, now living in Virginia, had requested some homemade type apple butter. She remembered the apple butter boils we attended in Snyder County.
Reading an announcement in The Daily Item’s “What’s Going On Here,” we decided to visit Klinesgrove’s Methodist Church for their apple butter boil.
I parked our van in the designated parking area in the “wet” field near the church. My wife and I visited their indoor craft and lunch area — the crafts were nicely displayed and the food and desserts were excellent.
Because the rain continued, I decided to hustle to the van to drive back to the church and pick up my wife. The field was soft and wet and on a slight hill area. I carefully started out trying not to spin my tires but no traction. I got out of the van and placed the car’s rubber floor mats under the tires and tried again. But the mats spun out and had no traction. About that time, a man who parked his car in an upper part of the lot came to help me. While getting soaked, he tried to move the mats around in order to get some traction and out of the mud. Soon some men from the church came to help. They tried to push the van out of the mud — but no luck.
By a group decision, the plan was to carefully drive down the wet hill on soft grass and onto the macadam road. The men formed a line making sure I stayed away from the farmland edge and ditches and onto the road. It worked! There are good people in the world and when I needed help they came to the rescue... no questions asked. I did drive back to the church and my wife and I purchased the apple butter at the church pavilion.
Rodney Ries,
Selinsgrove