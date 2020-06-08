Well, you’ve done it. You’ve made it through high school.
You sure will have some stories to tell your kids, grandkids, nieces, nephews or anyone else who will listen.
You have completed high school by virtually going to class for the past few months of school. You, unlike any other graduates, finished high school in the midst of a pandemic, a deadly virus that sickened — or killed — people and shut down countries around the world. You are a part of history.
The virus will fade, though it may have a resurgence. There will be a vaccine. Life still may feel different for a while. You will wash your hands more, you will avoid crowds.
Life will go on, though. You will go on, to the next chapters of your life.
Amid the uncertainty, here is some timeless advice for graduates:
n Whether you go on to college, technical school, the military or go right into a job, be the best student, soldier, sailor, Marine or worker you can be. Make the most of it. If you find you don’t want to continue on that path, there are many other options.
n Try different things, different jobs, different careers.
n Travel. Many grads have heard that advice because it is about much more than sightseeing or traveling just to say you traveled.
There is a wide world out there full of variety in culture, languages, food and people. Learn how other people live, work, play, love. People who travel are less likely to be prejudiced against others. They understand better how the world works. Plus, it is exciting.
It is especially important to travel when you are young (barring any shutdowns due to pandemics). You have fewer attachments to career, children and other obligations.
n Knowledge is power. Knowledge leads to an understanding of other people you thought were so different. We all want to survive, live life, love, enjoy family and friends.
Knowledge also leads to skills and better-honed talents, and all of that opens doors to opportunities.
n Read. Read everything, newspapers, books, magazines, blogs, cereal boxes. You’ll find something interesting everywhere.
If you are certain what path you want to take in life, that is great, and we wish you the best in your journey.
If you have no idea what you want to do, that’s OK, too. You have time to explore, to find your path. Just don’t use your lack of definite plans as an excuse to do nothing.
n Also — and this is a big one — love one another. Love your family, love your friends, love your enemies. Volunteer. Give your time to help others who need help.
Loving one another is a basic tenet of all the major religions. It’s also the right thing to do.
You can be contagious, too, but in a good way. Others may want to do the same.
To all graduates, high school, college, even eighth-grade and kindergarten grads, things may be a bit different now, but you all have much to look forward to.
Congratulations!
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard and Danville News Editor Joe Sylvester.