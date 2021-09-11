Although I lived in Sunbury for the past 10 years, I am temporarily away living in South Africa. Right now I am really missing the Valley. I did not feel homesick until recent reports of flooding because of Hurricane Ida. I know people in the Valley come together in a crisis. It is beautiful.
We have been in a crisis now for decades, and it is time to come together to solve it, but we cannot do it alone. We need champions to go to fight for us. As a volunteer, I have been advocating for a carbon price for nearly 10 years because I see it as an essential and important component for reducing carbon emissions at the speed needed. Not only would a price on carbon slow down climate change, it would boost the economy and unleash affordable clean energy. A domestic carbon price would also harmonize with the carbon border adjustment mechanisms coming soon from our major trading partners Canada and the European Union. Lastly, returning some, or all, of the revenue to Americans protects low- and middle-income Americans who otherwise might not be able to afford the transition.
Senator Bob Casey has demonstrated he cares about the economy and about addressing the negative impacts of pollution. Now it is time to act boldly to seriously address fossil fuel pollution and equitable carbon pricing as an essential solution to multiple problems.
Peterson Toscano,
Hummelstown,
Currently living in Pretoria, South Africa