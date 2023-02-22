Within the last three years, the world has experienced two instances in the sporting world that should be a cause for concern. At the 2020 Euros, a major soccer tournament held in Europe to decide the best European soccer team, Christian Eriksen had a sudden cardiac arrest that caused him to collapse on the field during the match. His heart stopped for around five minutes but with the help of CPR and an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), his heart began to pump normally again. Fortunately, he made a full recovery and is currently playing in England’s top soccer league.
More recently Buffalo Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a nationally televised game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. His heart stopped for a total of nine minutes while CPR was being administered and an AED saved his life. He also made a full recovery and there appears to be no long-term negative effects.
These two events should be a teaching moment for all of us, and we should now make it mandatory that AEDs are available at all sporting events, not just for professional sports but at all levels, including high school. They need to be easily accessible, within three minutes of the event. This is necessary because approximately 23,000 youth suffer sudden cardiac arrests each year.
If a person is shocked within one minute of suffering the cardiac arrest they have a 90% chance of survival, and the chance of survival drops 10% each minute after that. This is why AEDs need to be required and easily accessible at all sporting events because they have the potential to save thousands of lives each year.
Collin Dreese,
Mifflinburg Area High School