I’m so glad that someone finally spoke up about the fiasco of our Afghan withdrawal. Mr. Folk, I commend you on your letter of Sept. 10.
I agree with you whole heartedly.
If people listened to other news sources, rather than CNN and MSNBC, maybe they would get the whole picture other than what this president is spewing out.
President Trump had a perfect plan and Biden changed it just because of whose it was.
In am also a Vietnam vet and I want to thank you and wish you a “welcome home.”
Lee Leiby,
Sunbury