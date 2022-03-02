A little civil dialogue and meaningful discussion are never a bad thing. The flexibility shown by Sunbury’s city council, its ability to adapt and business owners’ inclusion in the conversation has led to what everyone hopes can be an effective inspection ordinance.
Monday, council voted to move forward with a commercial property ordinance for the city, which includes a $200 fee for a building inspection every three years. The decision came after updates were made to the ordinance at the suggestion of business owners.
Owners had concerns, council listened and brought in the experts to have a back-and-forth conversation. They explained why and how, made adjustments accordingly and created an ordinance that has a chance to be transformative if used appropriately.
While some carveouts were put into the new ordinance — a structure not used by the public won’t need to be inspected — and some locations will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, the ordinance is the right thing to do.
It must be handled appropriately, with a set of strict guidelines that all inspectors, owners and city officials can check off.
This was never intended as a money grab by council. A $200 fee over three years is far from that.
The ordinance is designed to keep residents and customers safe, to hold business owners accountable and to offer a foundation for the city, particularly its downtown, to continue to recast itself.
Inspections make sense. The experts brought in by Northeast Inspection Consultants — who also work with Danville, Shamokin, Point Township and Northumberland — may find things business owners miss.
Bob Snyder, who owns several businesses downtown, including the popular Squeeze-In, hit the mark when he said “If a business can’t afford to pay the $200 fee every three years then they really don’t have a business.”
The goal is not to be punitive. The goal is to stop a popular store like Dollar General from being shut down for months because of code violations.
The goal is to maintain properties, to develop them into destination spots and rebuild the downtown everyone wants.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.