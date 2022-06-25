The flood of ‘72 crested in Lewisburg on my 12th birthday, and we were staying in the fourth place to which we had been evacuated. The river just kept coming. But when the water receded, the aftermath shifted the town’s ecology, economy and culture in ways that are still evolving.
Sixth and Market streets was one of the first sites for business in Lewisburg, and today two of the most successful businesses in downtown, the Tavern and the Bull Run, occupy two of the corners. Before 1972, the other corners were filled, too, and the blocks between South 6th and South 5th streets, especially, were filled with industrial uses — the train yard, warehouses and the biggest lumberyard in town. That all was essentially gouged out by Agnes and replaced with Hufnagle Park, named in memory of Gordy Hufnagle, Lewisburg police chief, who died attempting a rescue in that very area.
While I am a big fan of parks and really like the direction Lewisburg went with their Bull Run project, as a fan and student of cities I worry about the long-time business hub at the junction of Bull Run and Market Street. The intersection is currently only spinning on two axes — industry and wholesale commerce left and were replaced with something less tangible. I think that’s true throughout America, but it is brought into stark contrast by before- and after-Agnes Lewisburg.
To be sure, the businesses there weren’t always good neighbors or nice people! But a whole part of the community began to dissipate then, with the kids clearing out since there was no longer a family business to employ them in town. I think the imagery of a solid two block chunk of industry along the creek carved out and replaced by a playground and gazebo promenade is powerful and a somewhat accurate representation of the shift in Lewisburg’s ecology, culture and economy.
After being away for 25 years, I am back in the same spot my family fled in late June of 1972. There’s nowhere I’d rather live. I encourage other people to continue to live and do business near waterways — there’s nothing like it. However, you have to get to know your creek or river, and sometimes the learning curve is steeper than others.
My only tip: You can trust the firemen. When they show up at your door, it’s time to go.
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg