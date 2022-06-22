Fifty years ago today, six Valley residents were killed when waters from the Susquehanna River and its neighboring creeks raged out of their banks.
Two more Valley residents would die in the ensuing days, bringing the total to eight locally. Statewide, 50 Pennsylvania residents died during Agnes, the most of any state impacted by the storm that devastated the mid-Atlantic five decades ago.
During a discussion about Agnes during WVIA’s special preview of its 50th Anniversary documentary — to air Thursday night at 9 p.m. — Bucknell professor Andrew Stuhl asked members of the audience — more than 200 were in attendance — how many had lived through Agnes.
Well more than half of the hands in the crowd were raised.
Agnes isn’t distant history, it’s part of who we are and always will be.
There are thousands of residents still living in the Valley, still in houses where you can hear the Susquehanna River or Penns Creek run by their homes.
They remember it all, the tragedies and the triumphs.
Not to be lost amid the tragedy and devastation was a sense of community that came in response to the storm. Neighbors helping neighbors, strangers in boats — moving down the middle of borough streets — helping strangers.
Stuhl, who has done as much research as anyone on the long-term impacts of the storm, said communities up and down the Susquehanna River valley came together. “People did that,” he said. “You did that. We did that.”
Perhaps no one personifies the mix of tragedy and triumph like Jonna Gaines.
In the early morning hours of June 22, 1972, Haines was rescued from Little Shamokin Creek by neighbor Donald Rich.
“Hold on tight,” Haines recalled Rich telling her as he attempted to pull her out of the rising waters.
Haines was first saved by Robert Helper, who was taking her to safety on a tractor at 4 a.m. when the powerful rush of water toppled the tractor, putting them both in the water.
Haines was pulled out by Rich a hundred feet from the tractor; Hepler, a Sunbury Water Company employee, died a hero.
“One died trying to save me, one lived trying to save me. I’m just grateful every day,” Haines said recently.
The odd dichotomy of days like June 22, 1972, and others like is through the worst we often see and find the best, people sacrificing for others they may not know, pulling together for the greater good.
It feels like a lesson we could learn something from today.
