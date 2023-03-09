I am a longtime resident of the Borough of Lewisburg. I am part of the community and have participated in various events and activities in the borough. I recently attended a meeting to gather information on behalf of the Lewisburg Garden Club regarding the proposed plans of Hufnagle Park where the garden club has maintained a garden for more than 30 years until recently.
I have never been so ill-treated with such rudeness, disrespectful behavior by a member of the borough council. The borough council is elected to represent the members of the community. They need to remember that it is their responsibility to attend to the concerns of the community, courteously and respectively, regardless whether they agree with those who seek their assistance.
Julianna Cooper,
Lewisburg
Co-president, Lewisburg Garden Club