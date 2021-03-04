Although a number of environmental and logistical issues have yet to be resolved, Talen Energy’s agreement to donate Lake Chillisquaque and the Montour Preserve near Washingtonville is, by any measure, a gift to the entire Central Susquehanna Valley. The settlement announced Tuesday does offer a bit of good and bad news.
The bad news is what many have feared for a long time: Reports that the plant based in Washingtonville has been polluting groundwater near the location, seem to be true. The good news, the agreement between Talen and The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, can help salvage an important resource in the Valley.
Early last year, a report released by a pair of environmental groups put Talen’s Montour Steam plant among nine statewide with unsafe levels of pollution in groundwater samples. According to that report, the Washingtonville-area site had three-times the allowed limit of cobalt and four times the permitted level of lithium. Both can have impacts on public health, including neurological damage according to the report.
The 165-acre Lake Chillisquaque, a popular destination for fishing and non-motorized boating, and the Montour Preserve, which includes hiking trails, pavilions, play areas, a fossil pit, nature center and other recreational buildings, are all located near Talen Energy’s Montour Power Plant, a coal-fired generation facility formerly owned by PPL.
The agreement between Talen and the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association will ensure the preservation of the nature preserve “forever,” said Bob Stoudt, director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC), which currently leases the preserve from the power company for $1 a year.
However, environmental, funding and ownership issues will need to be resolved over the next several years.
Taryne Williams, a spokeswoman for Talen, said the power plant will stop burning coal and convert to natural gas or another type of fuel by 2025. It could be 10 to 15 years before the plant closes, she said.
Riverkeeper Executive Director John Zaktansky said the association would negotiate with Montour County and municipal government officials to determine who will assume ownership of the preserve. The new owner will receive a $1 million payment from Talen within two years after the plant is no longer operating and no longer needs water from Lake Chillisquaque for cooling.
Once the new owner takes over, it will be responsible for maintaining a dam along the lake.
Within the next 60 days, the Riverkeeper Association will receive $200,000 from Talen, as part of the agreement, to test water samples near the coal ash waste site and downstream at select drinking water wells.
Although there are issues to be addressed, the benefits of this agreement appear to outshine the negatives — the testing will likely lead to improved water quality and the public will continue to enjoy all of the environmental and recreational benefits that the Montour Preserve and Lake Chillisquaque have to offer.
