The final pieces are falling into place for the Danville Area School District to purchase more than 20 acres of land adjacent to its high and primary school campus, land that must be used for athletic fields in the future.
Borough council members last week approved a final sales agreement to sell 20.055 acres of former Danville State Hospital farmland to the Danville Area School District for use as athletic fields.
Council members agreed in April to the transfer, which stipulates that the district only use the land for “athletic fields and attendant athletic facilities,” according to the agreement. If the district or its successors convey the property or permit the property to be used for any other purpose, the land title would immediately revert back to the borough, the agreement states.
The partnership has long made sense and discussions have been ongoing for decades regarding the potential use of the location by the district.
Years ago, the talk was to build the primary school on the eastern side of State Hospital Drive. Restrictions long in place on the more than 400 acres of state farmland the borough has owned since 1994 have always led to a pause.
The primary school was then built on what used to be soccer, softball, baseball and field hockey fields. New athletic fields for baseball, softball and field hockey moved closer to Route 11 during the construction of the primary school more than a decade ago, while the district moved its soccer competitions to the Danville Soccer Park.
A lot of moving parts for athletics were solved when Ironmen Stadium was fully completed a few years ago, with the artificial surface allowing heavier, more consistent use for everything from marching band to boys and girls soccer in the fall and track & field and lacrosse in the spring.
In some instances, athletes do have to leave campus to practice if there is a scheduling conflict on the stadium turf. Soccer players may have to drive the mile-plus to the nearby soccer park for practices. That isn’t a long commute, but not all students have consistent access to transportation, so it was a struggle for many.
Having additional options for playing and practice fields on campus is a step forward for the district and the community as a whole. It adds to a sense of inclusion by giving access to all students who want it, while also adding onto the growing main campus that has seen considerable growth — an updated stadium, new band room, the performing art center and the primary school — all within the last 10-15 years.
The plan has long made sense. It is nice to see it coming to fruition after all these years.