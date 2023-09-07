No man has the right to tell a woman what she can do with her body. That decision should be between her conscience, her doctor and her God, if she believes.
Alabama has passed a law to ban abortions.
Alabama says it is a “criminal conspiracy” to aid a woman seeking an abortion. And, anyone who aids her in doing so is committing a crime and will be punished. So, let’s punish the manufacturer of prophylactics, those who sell them and those who use them.
Therefore, it must be a “criminal conspiracy” for the manufacturer of guns, salesmen, and gun owners, those who have aided the use of those guns to kill other people should be punished. They must be in the same category as those who aid abortionists.
So, Alabama, “what’s good for the goose is good for the gander!” Let’s hear it for your law to ban guns and punish those who prosper from making, selling and using them.
Ron Baker,
Lewisburg