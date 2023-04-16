The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that recently met in Interlaken, Switzerland, noted there are many feasible options to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the panel’s group of scientists noted that these options are available now.
“This report underscores the urgency of taking more ambitious action and shows that if we act now, we can still secure a livable, sustainable future for all,” said IPCC Chair Hoesung Lee.
In 2018, the IPCC report noted the challenge of keeping global warming to a minimum as it has already caused more extreme weather events in every region of the world. Climate-driven food and water insecurity is expected to increase along with deaths from extreme heat if we as a world don’t strive to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.
The IPCC suggests access to clean energy and technologies to improve health, especially for women and children plus low-carbon electrification and an emphasis on cycling, walking and public transportation.
IPCC writer Christopher Trisos noted “Accelerated climate action will only come about if there is a major increase in finance. Insufficient and misaligned finance is holding back progress.”
The IPCC emphasizes that this is a world problem where each country should respond in the best way possible to ensure a sustainable future for all.
On the local front, the Susquehanna Valley Citizens Climate Lobby (see Susquehannavalley@citizensclimatelobby.org), Climate Reality Project, The Lewisburg Children’s Museum, and the Student Sustainability Project at Susquehanna University are sponsoring a free Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 22, at the East Snyder Park in Selinsgrove from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Art exhibits, creations from recycled materials, music by Paul Loomis and K.J. Reimensnyder-Wagner, children’s activities, seed planting, an electric school bus, a demonstration of how larvae can eat our food waste, many other activities, and food trucks. It is truly four hours of family fun, entertainment and demonstrations of how individuals and/or groups can help in a variety of ways.
This Old Codger sees this Save Planet Earth Effort as either participate or perish. The IPCC has described the danger for all of us, and it’s up to all of us, here in the U.S. and around the world, to do what we can to ensure a sustainable future for our planet and all those who call the Earth our home.
Happy Earth Day, everyone! Enjoy the day and help in whatever way you can to save the planet!
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.