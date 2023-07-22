The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act bars institutions of higher education from hosting China’s Confucius Institutes (CI) after October 2023, and if they continued would lose eligibility for funding from the Department of Defense. The purpose of the legislation was the removal of all CIs because of their known espionage against defense-sponsored research and development which our taxes have paid for.
Yet there are some 13 CIs still here, funded and supervised by the Chinese Communist Party, spreading Party propaganda, monitoring students and encroaching on academic freedom by censoring any discussion of Chinese crimes. The Chinese regime poured more than $158 million into more than 100 U.S. colleges through CIs, according to a report by the Senate Subcommittee on Investigations.
It continues to give millions to select universities while using Chinese students to harass dissidents and their families at those institutions and elsewhere. Instruction books for learning the Chinese language are also filled with propaganda, calling all Uyghurs terrorists requiring concentration camps for “reeducation,” but neglecting the killing of those victims as organ donors.
However, someone in the Defense Department deliberately put it at odds with the legislation’s purpose, recently announcing new waiver criteria by which U.S. universities may continue to receive DoD funds without closing CIs.
Or even if they do close them on campus they’ll just move them off campus and still get money. It appears some group in the DoD now regards itself as able to defy the intent of laws Congress passes. Despite the warnings put out by the DoD itself that China is our, and other countries’, main opponent, why would it do this? One obvious reason is money circulating behind closed doors, or political pressure being put on the administration by academics benefiting by the program. They often obfuscate their real interest saying they favor free academic exchange, hiding the CIs acquiescence to China’s Security Service. In any case, it comes down to permitting future espionage.
While the guidance restricts some Confucius Institute employees from accessing any federally funded scientific data, it does not restrict CI employees from accessing research if they are also employees of the host university.
Examples of research stolen from our institutions and companies by China abound, so why continue to allow it? Whoever wrote such exceptions must be in collusion with our enemy and willing to facilitate espionage against us; they should be indicted. Why has the Biden administration permitted this farce? On the one hand the DoD reports the threat of the CIs but on the other hand now excuses them, with taxpayer money no less. Why has Congress not gone to our country’s defense in this matter? It is more than serious; I wrote to Sen. Casey about it but got no answer.
The CIs are about as truthful regarding information about China as are the academics bought by Turkish money denying the reality of the Armenian Genocide during WWI. Those academics have pressured our government to deny the massacres of millions of Armenians, as well as Greeks and others, all for cash.
Thomas A. Modesto lives in Danville.