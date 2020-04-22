I have seen several references to President Donald Trump being a king. It happened the other day when he declared in his briefing that he has “total authority” to do what he wants to do. Our Constitution, Bill of Rights and the separation of powers means nothing to him and his supporting enablers.
President Donald Trump wrongly claimed during a press briefing that the president’s “authority is total” after reporters pressed him to explain how he would force governors to restart state economies during the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump stated, “When somebody’s the president of the United States, the authority is total. And that is the way it’s gonna be. “It’s total. And the governors know that.”
Soon afterward, CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins let Trump know that his assertion was not true and asked him to explain himself. The president responded: “We’re going to write up papers on this. It’s not gonna be necessary. Because the governors need us one way or the other.”
Pressed to say whether any governor had actually agreed that Trump had the authority to decide when their state would reopen, the president said, “I haven’t asked anybody, because I don’t have to,” and refused to answer further questions about his claim.
Instead of “Lock her up! Lock her Up!”, how about “All Hail the King!”
Ron Baker,
Lewisburg