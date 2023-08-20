It’s taken me more than a few days to digest what happened in Marion County, Kansas two Fridays ago and, perhaps, come to some sort of rational, coherent thought. To be honest, still not sure I’ve fully comprehended the raid on a small-town newspaper.
First stumbling onto the story Saturday morning, the headline made me freeze. By the time I finished reading the reports, I was standing in the middle of the room, glaring into emptiness, phone in hand, dog staring awkwardly.
There was some shock. Anger. So many questions.
A brief synopsis of the outrageous actions: Police raided the newsroom of The Marion County Record in Kansas, seizing computers, cellphones. They visited private residences of owners and reporters as well. Law enforcement — who apparently never studied the First Amendment in junior high Civics classes — had a warrant signed by a local judge, to search whether “the paper improperly used a local restaurant owner’s personal information to access her state driving record online. Editor and Publisher Eric Meyer has said the paper did nothing illegal,” The Associated Press reported. One reporter was investigating why the local police chief left his previous post in another department, which Meyer said also he thinks had a role in the lead-up to the raid.
Here’s part of a transcript of a text conversation with a co-worker just hours after the raid happened:
THEM: I think if they tried to do that while I was in the office they’d be taking me in handcuffs too.
ME: Scary.
THEM: It’s like the First Amendment doesn’t exist.
From my office chair, a copy of the First Amendment is visible hanging on the wall of the adjacent conference room. If you need a refresher: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
Listen, I get small-town conflicts exist in places like Marion County, Kansas. They take place all over the country where everybody knows everybody.
In this business, it’s nearly inevitable that someone you have a very close personal relationship gets torqued about something you’ve done at some point. Within the past month, someone called my cellphone, a person I have known for decades, to voice their displeasure with a story we did. We had a reasonable conversation, they got their point across, I tried to explain things on our end, and we moved on.
That’s how it works, how it’s supposed to work.
The Daily Item is owned by CNHI LLC. The company owns more than 100 newspapers across the country in nearly two dozen states.
The Marion County Record in Kansas isn’t one of them, but CNHI has dozens of papers just like it. Small staffs busting their tails every day hold power accountable, tell fabulous people stories, and report on the day-to-day in their communities.
The job isn’t easy. Long, odd hours come with regular moments of being uncomfortable that you have to push through. I often joke that most of us never get done working for the day, we just stop. Until the phone buzzes at 2 a.m.
More than a week later, I’m still angry with what happened in Kansas. Angry that people working hard had to go through this outrageous travesty. Their job is so important it’s among the first thing our founding fathers said should be protected.
The tiny staff still put out a paper this week. The giant headline, stripped across the top of A1, told the whole story: “Siezed ... Not Silenced.”
Good on them.
